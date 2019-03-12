London underground station attack leads to murder charges for 2 men, police say

Two men were arrested and charged with murder in connection with an alleged assault at an underground station in northwest London Sunday, British Transport Police (BTP) said in a statement.

The two 23-year-old men had an alleged altercation at the Queensbury London Underground station around 12:30 a.m.

Florin Pitic, 20, suffered a serious injury during the confrontation, according to BTP, and later died at the hospital.

The details of the alleged assault were unclear.

The suspects, Ciprian Mandachi and Alin Mihai, have both been charged with murder and common assault. They are in police custody and are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning, the BTP statement said.

All three men were from northwest London.