2 Israeli soldiers killed in grenade explosion

The Israeli military says two soldiers have been killed after a grenade one of the troops was holding exploded.

The military says three other soldiers were injured in Sunday's incident, which took place in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. They were evacuated to a hospital for treatment.

The military identified the deceased soldiers as Sgt. Shlomo Rindenow, 20, a New Jersey native, and Staff Sgt. Husam Tapash, 24.

The military says other details surrounding the incident are being investigated.