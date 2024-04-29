Expand / Collapse search
Mexico

18 confirmed dead after bus crash near Mexico City, authorities say

The crash occurred in Malinalco, located in the southern region of Mexico state

Reuters
Published
  • A bus crash on the outskirts of Mexico City killed 18 people on Sunday.
  • Another 32 people were injured in the crash, according to the state of Mexico's civil protection agency.
  • The crash occurred in Malinalco, located in the southern region of Mexico state.

A bus crash on the outskirts of Mexico City killed 18 people on Sunday, while another 32 were injured, according to the state of Mexico's civil protection agency.

The accident happened in Malinalco in the southern region of Mexico state, which surrounds the capital on three sides. 

A bus traveling from San Luis de la Paz, in Guanajuato State in central Mexico, to the Chalma sanctuary south of Mexico City, overturned on the highway.

14 people were killed instantly, while another four died later in the hospital, according to the state of Mexico's secretary of security.

Mexico City

Anillo Periférico Avenue is pictured on March 31, 2020, in Mexico City, Mexico. A bus crash on the outskirts of Mexico City killed 18 people on Sunday, while another 32 were injured, according to the state of Mexico's civil protection agency. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Local media circulated images of people providing water and blankets to the relatives of crash victims.

The state prosecutors' offices of Mexico and Guanajuato said they were assisting the bereaved families.