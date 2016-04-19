Expand / Collapse search
12-year-old Israeli girl discovers ancient Egyptian amulet

By | Associated Press
    This image released by the Ir David Foundation - City of David on Tuesday, April 19, 2016 shows Neshama Spielman with an ancient Egyptian amulet dating back more than 3,200 years to the days of the Pharaohs discovered by the 12-year-old Israeli girl. Spielman and her family took part in the Temple Mount Sifting Project, an initiative to sort through earth discarded from the area of the biblical temples in Jerusalem. (Adina Graham, Ir David Foundation - City of David via AP) (The Associated Press)

JERUSALEM – A 12-year-old Israeli girl has discovered an ancient Egyptian amulet dating back more than 3,200 years to the days of the Pharaohs.

Neshama Spielman and her family took part in the Temple Mount Sifting Project, an initiative to sort through earth discarded from the area of the biblical temples in Jerusalem.

There she found a pendant-shaped amulet bearing the name of the Egyptian ruler Thutmose III.

More than 170,000 volunteers have participated since the project began in 2004.

The discovery comes days before Jews celebrate the holiday of Passover, marking their freedom from bondage in Egypt. Spielman says Tuesday she was excited to learn of the significance of the amulet she found. She says "celebrating Passover this year is going to be extra meaningful to me."