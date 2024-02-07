Expand / Collapse search
Hong Kong

12 stranded on Disneyland roller coaster in Hong Kong after sudden stop mid-ride

No injuries were reported after 12 passengers were stuck on a ride at Hong Kong's Disneyland

By Lawrence Richard Fox News
Published
Twelve people got stuck on a roller coaster in Hong Kong's Disneyland, prompting emergency services to respond to the park to get them freed, officials said.

More than 40 police officers and fire service crew members responded to the park at approximately 3:16 pm local time after the Hyperspace Mountain ride stopped working, leaving its passengers in a position that required emergency assistance.

"As a safety measure, the ride control system was triggered to stop the attraction. One of the vehicles, carrying 12 passengers, was stopped in a position requiring fire department assistance," a Disney spokesperson told Reuters.

The passengers were safely removed within an hour, a fire services representative said. No injuries were reported.

Disneyland castle

More than 40 police officers and fire service crew members responded to the park, officials said. (Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Disneyland Hong Kong for additional information, but a response was not immediately received.

The Hyperspace Mountain ride was closed pending an investigation, the company said.

Hong Kong sign

The ride features big drops and passengers experience moments of complete darkness as they rocket through a Star Wars battle, the Disney website said. (Bob Henry/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The ride features big drops and passengers experience moments of complete darkness as they rocket through a Star Wars battle, the Disney website says.

The ride will resume operations once safety checks are complete.

Disney staff, visitors

The ride will resume operations once safety checks are complete. (Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images)

The Disneyland park is located near Hong Kong International Airport.

Reuters contributed to this report.