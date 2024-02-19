12 gunmen killed by Mexican soldiers in shootout near Texas border

Twelve gunmen were killed by Mexican soldiers in a shootout near the Texas border, according to Mexican officials.

The security department of the northern border state of Tamaulipas posted on X, formerly Twitter, late Sunday, saying the shootout took place in a neighborhood in Miguel Aleman, across the border from Roma, Texas.

The department wrote that soldiers came under attack by "armed civilians," with 12 aggressors "reduced" and a total of 12 long weapons, cartridges and magazines of various calibers seized.

No additional information was released and no group immediately claimed responsibility. The Mexican army said it did not have any information on the shootout, according to The Associated Press.

AMERICAN KIDNAPPED IN MEXICO, LEFT TO DIE IN JUNGLE WITH EYES, WRISTS TAPED

Miguel Aleman has become a hotspot of violence and turf wars between the Cartel of the Northeast, previously known as the Zeta cartels, and the Gulf Cartel. The Gulf Cartel, also known as the Matamoros Cartel, is one of Mexico's oldest crime syndicates and operates out of Tamaulipas.

CATHOLIC BISHOPS IN MEXICO HOSTED PEACE TALKS WITH DRUG CARTEL LEADERS

In September, gunmen reportedly attacked a convoy of vehicles crossing a bridge that connects Texas to Miguel Aleman. The incident resulted in three individuals injured, including Americans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. State Department issued a Do Not Travel advisory for Tamaulipas to Americans early last year, citing the state's crime and kidnapping issues.

Fox News' Emma Colton and The Associated Press contributed to this report.