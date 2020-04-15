British woman, 106, sent home with round of applause after beating coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A 106-year-old British woman who lived through two World Wars has now survived another battle – this time, against the coronavirus.

Connie Titchen, a great-grandmother of eight, was recently discharged from Birmingham City Hospital after fighting COVID-19 for about three weeks, the United Kingdom’s National Health Service announced in a statement.

“I feel very lucky that I’ve fought off this virus,” Titchen said. “I can’t wait to see my family.”

The NHS says Titchen was admitted to the hospital in mid-March with suspected pneumonia, but soon was diagnosed with the coronavirus, which as of Wednesday has infected 99,455 people across the U.K., leading to 12,892 deaths.

Alex Jones, Titchen’s granddaughter, says Connie’s recovery is just another example of her ability to bounce back from any challenge.

“I think the secret of her old age is that she is physically active and very independent,” Jones told the NHS, describing how Titchen -- who was born in September 1913 -- loved to dance, cycle and play golf. “She had a hip operation back in December and within 30 days she was walking again.

“She has always cooked for herself too, although she likes a cheeky McDonald's every now and then,” Jones added. “I haven’t told her they are closed.”

The NHS posted a video showing hospital staff applauding Titchen as she was discharged.

“We were really pleased when she was given the all-clear,” said Kelly Smith, one of the hospital workers who looked after Titchen. “It’s nice to see patients leave our ward after having beaten this virus.”