10 aid workers go missing in war-torn South Sudan, UN says

The United Nations says 10 aid workers are missing in civil war-torn South Sudan just days after another group of humanitarians was abducted by gunmen.

A U.N. statement says the three U.N. staffers and seven aid workers, all of them South Sudanese, went missing on Wednesday when their convoy driving from Yei town to Tore in Central Equatoria disappeared.

The aid workers are with South Sudanese Development Organization, ACROSS, Plan International and Action Africa Help.

"We are deeply concerned about the whereabouts of these humanitarian workers and are urgently seeking information about their well-being," says the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for South Sudan, Alain Noudehou.

South Sudan is one of the world's most dangerous places for humanitarians.

The U.N. calls this the third such incident in just six months.