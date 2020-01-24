Wintry weather to make mess across Midwest, Great Lakes and Ohio Valley as storm moves east

Wintry weather will make for a messy day across parts of the Midwest, Great Lakes and Ohio Valley as a storm moves east.

Because the temperatures are going to be much warmer than average, Heavy rain will fall across the rest of the Northeast and the Mid-Atlantic tomorrow.

Meanwhile, flood watches are posted for the Pacific Northwest where heavy rain here will cause flooding this weekend.

This pattern doesn’t change over the next week with new storms moving in every few days with the potential for inches of rain and feet of snow over the higher elevations.