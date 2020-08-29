Trump to tour damage in Louisiana and Texas caused by Hurricane Laura

President Trump will tour damage caused by Hurricane Laura in Louisiana and Texas on Saturday as the system moves northeast, threatening to cause flash floods and more damage.

The massive Category 4 storm peaked Thursday as it hammered the Gulf Coast, leaving tens of thousands without power and at least 14 dead.

At least half of those deaths were the result of carbon monoxide poisoning from unsafe operation of generators, officials said.

The National Hurricane Center said Saturday that the threat of heavy rainfall and flash flooding was "diminishing" as remnants of Laura move toward the Northeast.

The depression will remain static with wind speeds of around 30 mph until Saturday, growing stronger over the next three days with gusts up to 45 mph, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Laura could kick up a few tornados as it passes through the Tennessee Valley, with flash flood warnings for parts of the mid-Atlantic, including Virginia and North Carolina.

When the storm moves back over the Atlantic Ocean, forecasters said it could become a tropical storm again and threaten Newfoundland, Canada.

The worst of the damage Thursday appeared to be in Louisiana, with some residents comparing the devastation to the aftermath of Hurricane Rita, which ripped through some of the same communities 15 years ago.

"It's worse than Rita, that's all I can tell you," Shawn Bonsall, fire chief in the Cameron Parish town of Grand Chenier, told weather.com in a phone call Friday afternoon.

Residents in Calcasieu and Cameron parishes were warned that even if they were able to return home, they are likely to be without water and electricity for days. The Louisiana Department of Health estimated that more than 220,000 people were without water.

Trump plans to tour some of the hardest-hit areas on Saturday.

He told reporters he considered delaying his Thursday night speech accepting the Republican Party’s nomination because of the storm, but said, "It turned out great. We got a little bit lucky. It was very big, it was very powerful, but it passed quickly. ”

