Storms to hit southern, central US before heading east

A cold front stretching from South Texas up into the Lower Great Lakes will be the focus of thunderstorms Monday with some of those storms becoming severe.

The storms also will bring the risk of heavy rainfall and isolated flash flooding.

Tomorrow, the front will move East, shifting the threat of storms to the East Coast.

Temperatures on Monday will be up to 30 degrees below average for the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest into the Great Lakes.

Temperatures will rebound later this week.