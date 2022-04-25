Expand / Collapse search
Storms to hit southern, central US before heading east

Weather will bring risk of heavy rainfall, isolated flash flooding from Texas to Great Lakes

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A cold front stretching from South Texas up into the Lower Great Lakes will be the focus of thunderstorms Monday with some of those storms becoming severe. 

The storms also will bring the risk of heavy rainfall and isolated flash flooding.   

The severe storm threat for Monday. (Fox Weather)

Tomorrow, the front will move East, shifting the threat of storms to the East Coast. 

The national forecast for Monday, April 25. (Fox Weather)

Temperatures on Monday will be up to 30 degrees below average for the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest into the Great Lakes.   

Temperatures will rebound later this week. 

