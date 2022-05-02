Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Storm systems moving across US this week

Great Lakes, Northeast will have some wet weather ahead

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Another active week is setting up across the country with several storm systems crashing into the Northwest and then diving over the central U.S., bringing severe weather, the risk of flooding and snow behind it.   

Temperatures will be 10 to 25 degrees below average for the Northern and Central Plains and above average for the South.  

The severe weather threat for Monday.

The severe weather threat for Monday. (Fox News)

Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will bring on and off wet weather from the Great Lakes and Northeast. 

The national forecast for Monday, May 2.

The national forecast for Monday, May 2. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Fire danger remains high over the Southwest and southern Rockies with strong winds, dry conditions and low relative humidity. 

The weather outlook for later this week.

The weather outlook for later this week. (Fox News)

This will help fuel existing fires and bring the potential for more to spread. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service.