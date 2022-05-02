Storm systems moving across US this week

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Another active week is setting up across the country with several storm systems crashing into the Northwest and then diving over the central U.S., bringing severe weather, the risk of flooding and snow behind it.

Temperatures will be 10 to 25 degrees below average for the Northern and Central Plains and above average for the South.

Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will bring on and off wet weather from the Great Lakes and Northeast.

Fire danger remains high over the Southwest and southern Rockies with strong winds, dry conditions and low relative humidity.

This will help fuel existing fires and bring the potential for more to spread.