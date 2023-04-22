Expand / Collapse search
Severe thunderstorms impact millions along Interstate 95 corridor

Interstate 95 corridor between Baltimore and Raleigh under severe storm watch

By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Stormy weather is expected to threaten parts of the Interstate 95 corridor along the Eastern Seaboard on Saturday, according to FOX Weather.

Portions of the Interstate 95 corridor between Baltimore and Raleigh, North Carolina are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch. Affected states include southeastern Pennsylvania, Virginia and South Carolina.

The storms were caused by a cold front that crossed over the Great Plains on Tuesday. From there, storms developed and struck Oklahoma and Texas, with at least three people dying due to tornados in Cole, Oklahoma.

Oklahoma also experienced several tornados near its capital, Oklahoma City.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch map

The cities and towns within the yellow watch box are expected to get hail up to 1" in diameter and wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour. (Fox Weather)

The cities and towns within the yellow watch box are expected to get hail up to 1" in diameter. Wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour are also possible.

"This is going to mostly be for the afternoon into the evening hours. Large hail could be a threat and damaging winds will also be a possibility," FOX Weather meteorologist Stephen Morgan explained. "So, let's not be surprised if we do see some hail associated with this storm. And this does include the Outer Banks of North Carolina."

Severe Storm Threat map

Portions of the Interstate 95 corridor between Baltimore and Raleigh, North Carolina are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch.  (Fox Weather)

While tornados are unlikely, they are still possible under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch.

The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring the region for severe hail and 60-plus-mph wind gusts.

