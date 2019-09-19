Expand / Collapse search
The Weather Front
Published

Remnants of Tropical Depression Imelda pound Southeast Texas; fire danger continues over Great Basin

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
National forecast for Thursday, September 19Video

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

What's left of Tropical Depression Imelda continues to produce extremely heavy rain and flooding over Southeast Texas into Southwestern Louisiana.  Some areas will receive over two feet of rain with flash flood watches and warnings posted.

Meanwhile, Hurrricane Humberto will weaken and continue to move away from land. Jerry will become a hurricane and move closer to the Lesser Antilles and possibly Bermuda.

Fire weather danger continues over the Great Basin. Above-average temperatures will be the story over the Midwest while cooler weather with some snow possible for parts of the Northern Rockies.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.