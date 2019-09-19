Remnants of Tropical Depression Imelda pound Southeast Texas; fire danger continues over Great Basin

What's left of Tropical Depression Imelda continues to produce extremely heavy rain and flooding over Southeast Texas into Southwestern Louisiana. Some areas will receive over two feet of rain with flash flood watches and warnings posted.

Meanwhile, Hurrricane Humberto will weaken and continue to move away from land. Jerry will become a hurricane and move closer to the Lesser Antilles and possibly Bermuda.

Fire weather danger continues over the Great Basin. Above-average temperatures will be the story over the Midwest while cooler weather with some snow possible for parts of the Northern Rockies.