Phoenix area hit by monsoon-like storm; thousands left without power

The National Weather Service issued several severe thunderstorm, dust storm and flash flood warnings overnight

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Tens of thousands of customers in the Phoenix area were without power Friday night due to a monsoon-like storm

Rain and winds up to 70 mph began to batter the East Valley around 10 p.m. local time, leaving around 30,000 customers without power, according to KPHO-TV of Phoenix. 

Wind and dust lowered visibility in central Phoenix to about a mile, according to the station

Salt River Project power and water said it expected electricity to be restored by 3 a.m., according to FOX 10 in Phoenix. 

The National Weather Service issued several severe thunderstorm, dust storm and flash flood warnings overnight, some of which had expired by Saturday morning. 

By early Saturday morning, the thunderstorms began pushing across southwest Arizona with the strongest storms moving through Yuma County, according to the weather service. 

The NWS advised the main threats would be gusty winds, blowing dust and lightning. 