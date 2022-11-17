Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul declares state of emergency in Buffalo, parts of western New York ahead of snowstorm

National Weather Services has forecasted up to 4 feet of snow through Sunday

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency starting Thursday in parts of western New York ahead of a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow.

The National Weather Service forecast up to 4 feet of snow or more through Sunday that "may paralyze" the hardest-hit communities, including Buffalo, with periods of near-zero visibility.

Hochul's state of emergency covers 11 counties, with commercial truck traffic banned from a stretch of Interstate 90 southwest of Buffalo after 4 p.m. Thursday.

BROWNS VS. BILLS IN BUFFALO: 'POTENTIALLY HISTORIC' SNOW FORECAST FOR SUNDAY'S WEEK 11 GAME

The snowfall was expected to be at its greatest intensity between 7 p.m. Thursday and 7 p.m. Friday.

A Michigan Department of Transportation snowplow clears a road during a late fall snowstorm on Nov. 16, 2022, near downtown Berrien Springs, Michigan. 

A Michigan Department of Transportation snowplow clears a road during a late fall snowstorm on Nov. 16, 2022, near downtown Berrien Springs, Michigan.  (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)

"I want western New Yorkers to take this seriously," Hochul said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The weather service also warned of accumulations of 2 feet or more of lake-effect snow in parts of northern Michigan through Sunday.