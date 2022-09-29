NASA: Video of Hurricane Ian captured from space station as it hits Florida

Video captured from the International Space Station on Wednesday showed Hurricane Ian as it made landfall near Fort Myers, Florida, NASA said.

Hurricane Ian plowed into Florida's Gulf Coast with catastrophic force assaulting the state with howling winds, torrential rain and a treacherous surge of ocean surf that made it one of the most powerful storms on record to hit the United States.

Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa as a Category 4 hurricane, with sustained winds of up to 150 miles per hour, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported.

The storm's wind speeds put it just shy of a Category 5 designation on the Saffir-Simpson scale, the most severe classification for storms with maximum sustained winds of at least 157 mph, though Ian was expected to weaken a notch after coming ashore, according to the NHC.