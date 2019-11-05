Expand / Collapse search
Mix of rain and snow to fall over parts of Northern Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
A mix of rain and snow will fall over parts of the Northern Plains, Midwest and into the Great Lakes where temperatures remain below average.

A series of weak storms will move across the northern tier of the country bringing a wintry mix.  Friday there will be the potential of accumulating snow over the interior Northeast.  Coastal areas will be too warm to get any snow.

Rain will move into parts of the Southern Plains and southeast later this week.

