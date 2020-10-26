Michigan's Upper Peninsula breaks two snowfall records in one day

Michigan's Upper Peninsula broke two of snowfall records on Sunday, according to meteorologists at the National Weather Service's Marquette office.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE FORCES EVACUATIONS OF 60,000 IN ORANGE COUNTY AS GUSTY WINDS BLAST REGION

The office record snowfall totals of 8.3 inches on Sunday, breaking the previous record of 3.1 inches set in 1976. The snowfall also set a new monthly record for October at 19.2 inches, breaking the previous record of 18.6 inches set in 1979.

Weather records for the National Weather Service office located in Michigan's Negaunee Township date back to 1961.

MAJOR WINTER STORM BRINGING SNOW, FREEZING RAIN INTO PLAINS AS CALIFORNIA FACES EXTREME FIRE RISK

The new weather records come as the agency's Marquette office is forecasting another round of isolated snow showers in the northeast and Keweenaw for Monday evening. The office is also predicting record lows Monday, with the coldest areas being in the interior west.

Meanwhile, Tuesday is expected to be mostly clear before clouds move in later in the day and Wednesday is expected to be a little more cloudy with some rain showers possible over Keweenaw and the northeast.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WEATHER COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS