Low humidity, gusty winds bring fire weather danger to parts of Central Rockies; wet weather soaks Southeast

By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News

Cooler than average temperatures will stay in place across the Plains with daytime highs 10-30 degrees below normal range for this time of year.  Low humidity and gusty winds will bring fire weather danger over parts of the Central Rockies.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible along a frontal boundary draped from the Southeast back into the Gulf Coast and the Lower Mississippi Valley. Showers and thunderstorms could also develop from the Great Lakes into the Ohio Valley and the Northeast.

Heavy rain and mountain snow will move into the Northwest over the next few days.

