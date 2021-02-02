Live Updates: Winter storm continues to slam Northeast, snarling traffic with heavy snow, strong winds

A major winter storm continues to slam the Northeast early Tuesday, snarling traffic with heavy snow and high winds.

An "extensive band" of moderate to heavy snow is expected to continue through the evening and overnight hours, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

FAST FACTS Areas in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania have seen more than two feet of snow



The National Weather Service told residents that "widespread heavy snow, gusty winds, near blizzard conditions and coastal impacts are very likely."

On Monday the storm was forecast to drop up to two feet of snow across an area stretching from Pennsylvania to New England, impacting cities such as Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston.

More than 8 inches is expected to fall in certain areas within the coming hours, the NWS says.

"Snowfall rates as high as 2-3" per hour are occurring in the most intense bands," according to the NWS on Monday night

