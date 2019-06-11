Expand / Collapse search
The Weather Front
Published

Heavy rain on East Coast moves offshore; West hit with heat warnings

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News

The heavy rain that spread across the East Coast is now moving offshore, and conditions should improve through the day today.

Excessive heat is the story today across much of the West from the Southwest to the Northwest as a ridge of high pressure expands.  Heat watches and warnings are up for many major cities including Las Vegas, Phoenix, Portland and San Francisco.  Temperatures will be dangerous today and tomorrow and people are advised to avoid being outside for a prolonged period of time especially in the afternoon hours.

