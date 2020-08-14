Heat wave continues across southwestern US as temperatures to hit triple digits

Above average temperatures will continue Friday and into the weekend as heat builds across the Southwest into Southern California and across the southern plains.

Excessive heat warnings and watches are in effect as high temperatures spread from the Southwest into southern California and the Los Angeles basin. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s to the low triple digits through Sunday.

Phoenix will see highs of 114-117 degrees deep into next week. The heat is also building across Texas and Oklahoma, where 100-degree temperatures will be widespread through Sunday.

Meanwhile, the hurricane season continues in the Atlantic Basin, where Tropical Storm Josephine has formed in the central Atlantic.

Josephine is the tenth named storm of the season, making it the earliest 10th named storm on record. The previous earliest storm date was Aug. 22.

As of Friday morning, Josephine is currently moving through open Atlantic approximately 900 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

Josephine will move north of the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico on Saturday and Sunday as a weakening tropical storm or depression, keeping impacts in those locations low. Environmental conditions will weaken or dissipate the system in 3-4 days.