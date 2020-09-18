Damage from Hurricane Sally captured in photos, video: report

Hurricane Sally started to move offshore on Friday, leaving a trail of destruction across the Southeast.

Flood and wind damage reshaped the scenery along the Gulf Coast, with Louisiana, Alabama and Florida particularly hard-hit. Homes that were not half-submerged were shredded, leaving them standing like cutaway diagrams.

Even bridges were not immune to the devastation, with the Pensacola Bay Bridge collapsed at several points along its 3-mile span, with contstruction barges coming loose in the storm and slamming into the recently built bridges.

Boats and debris littered the area, dumped miles from natural waterways to create a surreal landscape in the aftermath of the hurricane.

The storm dumped as much as 30 inches of rain in southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle before weakening to a tropical storm on Wednesday.

In all, Sally’s damage is expected to cost upward of $2 billion, Reuters reported.

More than 400,000 people in Alabama, Florida and Georgia were still without power Thursday evening, according to the blackout-tracking websites PowerOutage.us.

Authorities are working to restore power even as Tropical Depression 22 threatens to develop into Tropical Storm Wilfred before hitting the coast of Texas and moving back along the coast. Forecasts predict that Wilfred could form on Friday and hit the coast early next week.

