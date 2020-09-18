Damage from Hurricane Sally captured in photos, video: report

Hurricane Sally tore apart buildings, hurled boats and left debris strewn about the coastal communities of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach in Alabama.
Hurricane Sally started to move offshore on Friday, leaving a trail of destruction across the Southeast.
A damaged business is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Perdido Key, Fla. Rivers swollen by Hurricane Sally's rains threatened more misery for parts of the Florida Panhandle and south Alabama on Thursday, as the storm's remnants continued to dump heavy rains inland that spread the threat of flooding to Georgia and the Carolinas. (AP Photo/Angie Wang)
Flood and wind damage reshaped the scenery along the Gulf Coast, with Louisiana, Alabama and Florida particularly hard-hit. Homes that were not half-submerged were shredded, leaving them standing like cutaway diagrams.
Joe Mirable surveys the damage to his business after Hurricane Sally moved through the area, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Perdido Key, Fla. Rivers swollen by Hurricane Sally's rains threatened more misery for parts of the Florida Panhandle and south Alabama on Thursday, as the storm's remnants continued to dump heavy rains inland that spread the threat of flooding to Georgia and the Carolinas. (AP Photo/Angie Wang)
Even bridges were not immune to the devastation, with the Pensacola Bay Bridge collapsed at several points along its 3-mile span, with contstruction barges coming loose in the storm and slamming into the recently built bridges.
Boats and debris littered the area, dumped miles from natural waterways to create a surreal landscape in the aftermath of the hurricane.
A boat is washed up near a road after Hurricane Sally moved through the area, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Orange Beach, Ala. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
The storm dumped as much as 30 inches of rain in southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle before weakening to a tropical storm on Wednesday.
Vehicles maneuver on a flooded road near a boat washed up near the road after Hurricane Sally moved through the area, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Orange Beach, Ala. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
In all, Sally’s damage is expected to cost upward of $2 billion, Reuters reported.
The parking lot adjacent to the Jones Park Lighthouse in Gulfport, Miss., floods from the waters from the Gulf of Mexico cresting before Hurricane Sally reaches land on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Hurricane Sally is still moving slowly toward the Gulf Coast, and is expected to bring between 10 to 20 inches of rainfall. (Hunter Dawkins/The Gazebo Gazette via AP)
More than 400,000 people in Alabama, Florida and Georgia were still without power Thursday evening, according to the blackout-tracking websites PowerOutage.us.
Hanging out in flood waters, Cameron Fogg, right, sits by his crab traps as he drinks a beer with Austin Claiborne, 18, left, and Cameron Gomez, center, in Salt Bayou near Slidell, La., on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Hurricane Sally missed Louisiana, but its effect, such as high water, could be felt along the region. Fogg has lived in this house for 30 years and he said he's getting tired of the recurrence of rising water. (Chris Granger/The Advocate via AP)
Authorities are working to restore power even as Tropical Depression 22 threatens to develop into Tropical Storm Wilfred before hitting the coast of Texas and moving back along the coast. Forecasts predict that Wilfred could form on Friday and hit the coast early next week.
Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.