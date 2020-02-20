Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front
Published

Another day of rain over the saturated South; wintry weather to bring snow to parts of Carolinas, Virginia

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
close
National forecast for Thursday, February 20Video

National forecast for Thursday, February 20

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Another day of rain over the saturated ground across the south. Flash flood watches and warnings are posted where rain will target areas that have experienced historic flooding.

Wintry weather on the northern edge of this system will bring accumulating snow for parts of the Carolinas and southern Virginia.  Arctic air has spread south and east bringing temperatures down 10-25 below average.

Cold air flowing over the Great Lakes will bring snow downwind of Lake Ontario and Erie.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.