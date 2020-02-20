Another day of rain over the saturated South; wintry weather to bring snow to parts of Carolinas, Virginia
Another day of rain over the saturated ground across the south. Flash flood watches and warnings are posted where rain will target areas that have experienced historic flooding.
Wintry weather on the northern edge of this system will bring accumulating snow for parts of the Carolinas and southern Virginia. Arctic air has spread south and east bringing temperatures down 10-25 below average.
Cold air flowing over the Great Lakes will bring snow downwind of Lake Ontario and Erie.