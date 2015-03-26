Zimmerman's lawyer wants to delay document release due to possible safety threat

The lawyer for the neighborhood watch volunteer charged with second-degree murder for shooting Trayvon Martin wants to delay the release of documents in the case.

Attorney Mark O'Mara said on his website Monday that he's concerned that making the documents public without certain protections for witnesses could pose a threat to their safety.

O'Mara also says he doesn't want a media frenzy directed at the witnesses.

Under Florida rules, documents in a criminal case become a public record 15 days after they have been requested by a defense attorney.

O'Mara says he is delaying requesting those documents until he can file motions that prevent the release of witness names.

The 44-day delay in Zimmerman's arrest after Martin was shot last February inspired protests nationwide.