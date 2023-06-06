These young Americans are worried about the nation's future: 'A lot of headbutting'

Young Americans in the Lone Star State told Fox News they were unhappy with the state of the U.S., with one woman saying she was "very nervous" about country's direction.

"I'm not currently super happy with it," said Ella, of Austin. "I think there's a lot going on right now that's not so great."

Trevor, another Austin resident, said he was "not particularly satisfied" with America's state of affairs.

"There's a lot of headbutting and just overall aggression from everyone," he told Fox News.

WATCH: AUSTIN RESIDENTS WORRY ABOUT THE STATE OF THE US

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

Just 18% of Americans are satisfied with the state of the nation, according to a May 30 Gallup poll. Among young adults, like those Fox News interviewed, that dropped to 14%.

The government, generally, was most frequently listed as the biggest problem the country faces. The economy and immigration tied for second, followed by the high cost of living.

"Honestly, very nervous for the way the country is heading," Ariana, of Dallas, said. "The economy, the fact that climate change is happening and taking a really big toll, and then there's a bunch of different things, like our homeless people."

HALF OF ALL ‘UNSHELTERED’ HOMELESS PEOPLE ARE LOCATED IN ONE STATE: REPORT

Sofia, who described herself as homeless, said she was "a little bit" satisfied with the country's state.

"Homelessness, poverty and incarceration, those are the issues that I'm concerned about," she said.

The Biden administration's focus on foreign issues, like the war in Ukraine, distracts public attention from domestic matters like "violence, drug and substance abuse, and harm prevention," Sofia added.

Few Americans in the Gallup poll ranked abortion as the country's top issue, even among Democrats. Still, several Austin residents cited the topic as a major concern.

AMERICAN DEPRESSION LEVELS HIT ALL-TIME HIGH: POLL

Ella said abortion laws nationwide had "room for improvement." Sadie agreed.

"Definitely laws like abortion and LGBTQ rights and stuff like that need improving," the Austin resident told Fox News, adding that the U.S. is heading in "a bad direction."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But Trevor felt America has the potential to steer itself onto a straighter course.

"I think if we all just kind of took a step back and looked at what we have in common as opposed to what differentiates us, we'd probably be better," he told Fox News.

To hear the full interviews, click here.