Yosemite forest fire destroys 116 California homes, other structures

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least 116 homes and other structures have been destroyed by a California forest fire near Yosemite National Park, officials said Thursday.

The Oak Fire in Mariposa County has charred more than 29 square miles of trees and brush, with 39% containment, Cal Fire said in an incident update.

Assessment teams are moving through remote communities in the Sierra Nevada foothills looking for more damage.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK WILDFIRES EXPLODE IN SIZE, US TAKES EMERGENCY ACTION TO SAVE SEQUOIAS

As of Wednesday, about 2,200 residents remained under evacuation orders, fire spokesperson Chris Garcia said. Some 6,000 people fled their homes when the blaze erupted last Friday near the town of Midpines.

The fire's cause is under investigation.

CALIFORNIA OAK FIRE SPREADS NEAR YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, FORCES THOUSANDS TO EVACUATE

Lower temperatures and increased humidity in recent days helped firefighters slow the fire's growth.