Yoga teacher dressed as twin, 'flirted' with sister's ex-boyfriend after killing her, prosecutors say

The yoga instructor accused of driving off a Maui cliff, killing her twin in 2016, allegedly dressed as her deceased sister and flirted with her boyfriend after the fatal crash.

Federico Bailey, the former boyfriend of Anastasia Duval, who was killed after her sister allegedly purposely drove off a cliff following a hair-pulling argument, told a Maui courtroom Tuesday that Alexandria Duval dressed as her dead twin, the New York Post reported.

“She began cuddling up on me, it seemed like she was flirting with me … she sat down beside me really close and lay her head on my shoulder,” Bailey testified Tuesday.

Alexandria Duval, 39, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Anastasia, who was 37 at the time of her death on May 29, 2016.

Other witnesses told police they saw the twin sisters arguing and screaming at one another and the passenger was “pulling at the driver’s hair and the steering wheel,” In Touch Weekly reported. Blonde hair was found on Anastasia’s hands following the crash, ABC News reported.

The witnesses then said they saw the vehicle “accelerate forward and then take a sharp left” onto a rock wall and over a cliff, plunging 200 feet down an embankment.

During Duval’s murder trial, which began on Monday, Bailey testified that she dressed in her sister’s clothing but wouldn’t respond to him when he asked her questions.

“She put on Anastasia’s clothes. I started talking to her about what happened, she avoided answering any of my questions,” Bailey told the courtroom.

“When I saw her in Anastasia’s dress, it was disturbing. Anastasia had just worn that dress a few nights earlier,” he said.

The former boyfriend said he lived with the twins while he was dating Anastasia and the two sisters started fighting over a camping trip. Bailey said he was on a camping trip with his girlfriend and Duval’s boyfriend when Alexandria showed up without warning or invitation. The twin sisters began fighting, got into a car and drove away, Bailey said. He testified that was the last time he saw his girlfriend alive.

Alexandria survived the crash but her twin sister died from “major head trauma,” ABC News reported.

Duval initially appeared in court in June 2016 for her sister’s death but a judge ordered her released after finding no probable cause for a murder charge. She traveled to upstate New York and was arrested again months later in Albany after a grand jury indicted her. She opted to have a judge instead of a jury decide the case. The judge was expected to reach a verdict this week.

The twin sisters operated a popular yoga studio in Palm Beach, Fla., and were reportedly asked to be in a reality show, Maui News reported. The twin sisters fled Florida after the reality TV show plan evaporated and found themselves $300,000 in debt.

The sisters moved to Utah and opened another yoga studio, changed their names and got in trouble with the law, including drunk driving. The sisters then left Utah for Hawaii in 2015 “on a religious quest” but got into trouble with the law there as well. The sisters were arrested for “disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening” in Hawaii, In Touch Weekly reported. The sisters did not open a yoga studio in Maui.

If Duval was convicted of second-degree murder, she could face life in prison.

