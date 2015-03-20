Yemeni immigrant bought guns, silencers in plot to kill returning military, others in US

A 30-year-old upstate New York business owner from Yemen who's accused of plotting to kill members of the U.S. military and others as vengeance for American actions overseas has been arrested on weapons charges.

A federal criminal complaint says Mufid Elfgeeh of Rochester was arrested Saturday afternoon. He's charged with two counts of receiving and possessing an unregistered firearm silencer. He was to appear Monday before a federal magistrate.

Federal authorities say in court papers that Elfgeeh, a naturalized U.S. citizen, bought two handguns and the silencers as part of a plan to kill members of the U.S. armed forces returning from war as well as Shiite Muslims in western New York.

The FBI says it had been investigating Elfgeeh since early last year.