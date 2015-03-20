Yale University holds 313th commencement in Connecticut a day after Kerry speaks at Class Day

It's graduation day at Yale.

The school's 313th commencement takes place Monday morning. It is the first presided over by President Peter Salovey, who is completing his first academic year on the job.

The school held its annual Class Day on Sunday, with Secretary of State John Kerry giving the address to seniors. It was the second time Kerry has spoken during commencement weekend. The first was as a graduating senior in 1966.

Kerry decried global inaction to meet what he called "felt needs" around the world, saying radical extremism is all too ready to fill that void.

He also took a shot a Lost Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling, who has been banned from the NBA for making racist remarks. Kerry called Yale's diverse graduating class "Sterling's worst nightmare."