Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

West Virginia
Published

WV ex-police officer pleads guilty to perjury

West Virginia police say officer used gift card from "Slow Down for the Holidays" program for personal use

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former police department employee in West Virginia has pleaded guilty to lying to a federal grand jury about a program that allowed people to pay with cash and gift cards to avoid criminal sanctions, a prosecutor's office said.

Carolyn Taylor, 40, of St. Marys, pleaded guilty to perjury on Wednesday, U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld's office said.

The case involved the government-sanctioned "Slow Down for the Holidays" program, which allowed people charged with DUI and other offenses to avoid prosecution by giving cash, gift cards or other items of value, Ihlenfeld's office said in a news release.

MARILYN MOSBY, BALTIMORE'S TOP PROSECUTOR, PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO PERJURY CHARGES

West Virginia ex-police officer pleaded guilty to lying to a federal grand jury.

West Virginia ex-police officer pleaded guilty to lying to a federal grand jury.

FLORIDA SUPERINTENDENT TO RESIGN AFTER PERJURY CHARGE IN PARKLAND AFTERMATH

Taylor was a clerk of the St. Marys police department and helped collect donations. She was asked about her role when she testified this year. She told grand jurors she didn't know of anyone personally benefiting from the program and that proceeds went to charity. But investigators found she used at least one of the gift cards for herself, the news release said.