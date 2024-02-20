Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

West Virginia

Federal regulators: WV coal miner drowned due to company neglect of safety regulations

Federal regulators found the West Virginia mine was not in compliance with a plan to prevent accumulations of water

Associated Press
Published
close
'Total travesty': West Virginia tin plant closure puts 900 jobs at stake Video

'Total travesty': West Virginia tin plant closure puts 900 jobs at stake

Mark Glyptis, president of the local 2911 steelworkers union, discusses the impending closure of a tin plant and what consequences the action could create.

Safety failures at a West Virginia underground coal mine caused the death of a miner last year, federal regulators found.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration released its report last week in the drowning death of Christopher Finley, 39, at Twin State Mining Inc.’s Mine No. 39 in McDowell County, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

US COMMITS TO SHUTTING DOWN ITS COAL PLANTS DURING COP28

Finley drowned in August while installing a discharge water line. The report said he drowned because Twin State Mining didn’t comply with an approved ventilation plan to prevent accumulations of water that would affect safe travel. It also noted that the operator didn't conduct adequate weekly examinations.

WV Fox News graphic

Federal regulators found that safety failures at Twin State Mining Inc.’s Mine No. 39 in McDowell County, West Virginia, were responsible for the death of Christopher Finley last year.

Since Finley's death, Twin State Mining has retrained all its mine examiners on their responsibility to report and correct hazardous conditions discovered during weekly checks, the agency said.

Mine controller Cleveland-Cliffs did not respond to the newspaper's request for comment.