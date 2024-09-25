Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime

Wonderland massacre: 1980s porn star John Holmes took secrets to his grave about infamous killing spree

Scott Thorson, Liberace’s lover and a key figure in the trial, died Aug. 16 in Los Angeles

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

It’s been 43 years since the Wonderland murders took place in California, and one author believes adult film star John Holmes knew the truth.

"The short answer is yes – he took a lot of secrets to his grave," crime author Michael Connelly told Fox News Digital.

"He was so involved … and this was about one drug rip-off," Connelly shared. "But to think that he was the only one involved — or he was the only one who knew [what happened] — I don’t believe that. I think he knew a lot of stuff and left with it."

CALIFORNIA CULT LED BY 'MASTER MANIPULATOR' COMMITTED BRUTAL MURDERS, DETECTIVE SAYS: 'ONE BODY AFTER ANOTHER'

John Holmes wearing a suit and tie in a black and white photo.

American adult film actor John Holmes (1944-1988) attends the Erotica Awards held at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles July 14, 1977. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The 1981 case that’s still unsolved is the subject of a new true-crime docuseries on MGM+, "The Wonderland Murders & The Secret History of Hollywood." It’s based on Connelly’s Audible podcast of the same name.

The show features new interviews with surviving key players, including the original detectives involved with the case, prosecutors and undercover cops. It also includes a final sit-down with Scott Thorson, Liberace’s lover and a prominent figure in the trial. 

Thorson died Aug. 16 in Los Angeles. He was 65.

Scott Thorson wearing a blue shirt looking serious

Scott Thorson, Liberace's lover, spoke out in the docuseries shortly before his death. (MGM+)

"There’s been movies, other documentaries and books … [but] I don’t think there’s ever been anything that got the whole story," said Connelly. "I think we do that. We are presenting some interesting character studies from relentless detectives who, for the most part, have never really told their stories. … And then I think we take a deeper dive into who our main villain was — Eddie Nash — than anyone’s ever done before.

a poster for the wonderland massacre true-crime docuseries

The case of the Wonderland massacre is being explored in a new true-crime docuseries. (MGM+)

"It’s a very complex case … and I think it’s a fresh take on it."

On July 1, 1981, the bodies of Ron Launius, William "Billy" Deverell, Joy Miller and Barbara Richardson were found inside a Laurel Canyon home on Wonderland Avenue. 

Police believed the victims were beaten with hammers and metal pipes. The LAPD compared the killings to the Tate-LaBianca murders committed by the Manson family just 12 years earlier.

Michael Connelly sitting down across from Scott Thorson

Michael Connelly is seen here interviewing Scott Thorson. (MGM+)

Launius’ wife, Susan Launius, was the sole survivor of the attack. Her cries were heard by movers who were working at a house next door, the U.S. Sun reported. They called the police.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

Charles Manson looking up in a denim shirt

According to the LAPD at the time, the murders appeared similar to the slayings committed by the Manson family. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Susan suffered severe head injuries. A part of her skull was removed during emergency surgery. She later testified that she could only recall seeing "shadowy figures."

A palm print was discovered at the crime scene. It belonged to Holmes.

Rick Jackson in a white shirt and red tie sitting at a desk.

The original detectives from the case spoke out in the docuseries. (MGM+)

Executive producer Alison Ellwood pointed out to Fox News Digital that before the slayings took place, Laurel Canyon was best known as a haven for musicians in the ‘60s and ‘70s. Artists like Joni Mitchell, Frank Zappa, Mama Cass and James Taylor were among those who once called it home.

Wonderland murder house

The home where the gruesome murders took place. (Kevin P. Casey/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"This story was the negative image of what had once been this bucolic place with beautiful music," said Ellwood. "It had turned into dens of drug thieves. It was a very different vibe. And LA had changed."

When the murders occurred, Holmes was crowned "The King" of X-rated films. By the early ‘80s, he had appeared in over 1,000 films, the Los Angeles Times reported. It’s rumored he slept with over 14,000 women during his two-decade career and was paid $1,000 a scene.

A woman smiling in a white shirt and blue jeans in front of a lot of money

Bobbie Eggar, a former LAPD narcotics detective (MGM+)

After earning fame and fortune, it would all come crashing down when Holmes developed a crippling addiction to cocaine.

SIGN UP TO GET THE TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

John Holmes standing in front of an adult movies sign

John Holmes in Los Angeles, circa 1975 (Mark Sullivan/Contour by Getty Images)

"What went wrong for John Holmes? Drugs, his addiction," said Connelly. "A big part of this project is the social history of it. It is an individual story of how drugs destroy people. 

"You can look at Holmes … but it’s also about the changes, the dramatic changes, that happened in the … late ‘70s and into the ‘80s when drugs that were inspirational and opened up minds … evolved into drugs that were purposely made to addict. And then you move into the crack epidemic. That history is told in this documentary.

A policeman in front of a car.

Mac McClain, former LAPD detective (MGM+)

"But the other thing that was going on is how the drug business evolved and changed," said Connelly. "Very much like this crime, it was a very brutal … a very bloody business."

John Holmes wearing sunglasses and a button-down shirt.

John Holmes developed a crippling addiction to drugs. (Mark Sullivan/Contour by Getty Images)

According to the U.S. Sun, the Ohio-born actor began freebasing home-cooked crack cocaine, which made him impotent and unable to work. He soon turned to petty robbery to feed his addiction.

GET REAL TIME UPDATES DIRECTLY ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

Tom Lange sitting at his desk looking away.

Tom Lange, former LAPD detective. (MGM+)

According to the docuseries, Holmes became entangled in the Wonderland Gang, a group of drug dealers who were known as one of the most feared cocaine distributors in Los Angeles. Launius, Deverell and Miller were members. Richardson was dating David Lind, a member of the gang.

Embroiled in the story is Eddie Nash, a one-time actor turned nightclub owner and drug dealer. 

Two days before the murders, his home was robbed, and a bodyguard was shot. He ordered associates to question Holmes about the theft, Variety reported. Trial testimony revealed four men entered Nash’s house through a sliding door that had been reportedly left open by Holmes.

Eddie Nash getting arrested.

Eddie Nash is arrested in a raid, circa 1981. At the time, federal agents netted a reported two pounds of cocaine.  (Boris Yaro/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

According to the outlet, Thorson testified that he was at Nash’s house making a drug purchase when he witnessed Holmes being beaten and threatened while tied to a chair. He claimed Holmes, fearing for his life, revealed the identities of the thieves. The outlet noted that Launius, Deverell and Miller were part of the robbery.

Scott Thorson in a polka dot suit walking behind Liberace who is wearing a suit and tux.

Liberace (right) and Scott Thorson (left) were together for six years. (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

While Thorson’s claims have been questioned over the years, Ellwood said she believes him.

"His story is at times so outrageous," she acknowledged. "It’s hard to imagine that it’s true or that he’s embellishing. … But you see Michael really working with him to get the details and corroborating things with the detectives and the prosecutors. And his story does hold up. Michael tried to poke a lot of holes in it and couldn’t really find any."

Val Kilmer dressed as John Holmes

Val Kilmer played John Holmes in 2003's "Wonderland." (Shutterstock)

"It’s hard to believe everything," said Connelly. "But we always found a backup for it. … We found the detective who took him to witness protection, so we did our best to confirm his stories because some of them are so over the top."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scott Thorson in handcuffs and a jumpsuit

Scott Thorson struggled with drugs and alcohol throughout his life. (Rick Meyer/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

In court, Thorson accused Nash of orchestrating the murders as retaliation, the outlet reported. However, Nash’s trial ended in a hung jury. He was never convicted.

Holmes was tried for and acquitted of the Wonderland murders. In 1984, he and his wife divorced. A year later, he tested positive for AIDS.

According to multiple reports, Holmes refused to offer any additional details to detectives about the murders on his deathbed. He died in 1988 at age 43.

John Holmes in a suit in front of mics.

This 1982 photo shows John Holmes after he was released from LA County Jail. (Boris Yaro/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

After his death, Sharon claimed Holmes confessed to her in 1981 that he had played a central role in the murders, the Los Angeles Times reported. Holmes claimed that he led several individuals to the home and stood by as they bludgeoned the five people inside, splattering him with blood. Investigators suspected that Holmes may have been acting on Nash’s orders.

Holmes never told his wife the names of the assailants, and he never offered a public account of what happened. He was also adamant about never hurting anyone.

Nash died in 2014. He was 85.

DORIS DAY’S SON TERRY MELCHER WAS ‘VERY PARANOID’ AFTER MANSON MURDERS, PAL REVEALS IN BOOK

John Holmes wearing a suit inside a courtroom

John Holmes was charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. He was acquitted of all criminal charges. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"[Holmes] was a victim because of drugs," said Connelly. "The addiction to drugs … makes people do awful things. … Was John Holmes a cold-blooded murderer? A jury said no. The jury said that if he did anything, he was probably forced into it. … There are different levels of guilt. The viewers can decide all that."

"The Wonderland Massacre & The Secret History of Hollywood" is available for streaming at MGM+.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.