Washington state Women's March disbands in protest of national leaders' links to alleged anti-Semitism

A state chapter of the Women’s March is ending its group in protest of the national leadership’s troubling links to alleged anti-Semitism.

“It’s heartbreaking. Whenever you create something that literally changed your life, it’s really hard to walk away from it,” Angie Beem, a Spokane Valley resident who served as board president of Women’s March Washington, told The Spokesman-Review late last week.

Beem said she disbanded the progressive group over its continued alliance with the Nation of Islam and its leader Louis Farrakhan, who has come under fire for many years over his comments that critics have decried as anti-Semitic.

Last year, Linda Sarsour, one of the national group’s founders, who didn’t return Fox News’ request for comment, blamed “the Jewish media” for her and Farrakhan’s controversial reputation and pushed back against any accusations of anti-Semitism.

FARRAKHAN LEADS 'DEATH TO AMERICA' CHANT IN IRAN

The news outlet reported that the local group in Washington last month put out a statement denouncing anti-Semitism, transphobia and any groups supporting those prejudices.

Teresa Shook, a retired lawyer who was behind the nationwide women’s march following the election of President Trump, published a statement last month urging the current leaders of the movement to step aside.

“In opposition to our Unity Principles, they have allowed anti-Semitism, anti-LBGTQIA sentiment and hateful, racist rhetoric to become a part of the platform by their refusal to separate themselves from groups that espouse these racist, hateful beliefs,” she wrote on Facebook.