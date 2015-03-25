Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 20, 2014

Women busted at JFK for wearing homemade 'diapers' filled with cocaine

By | New York Post

NEW YORK – Now that’s junk in the trunk!

Two Bronx neighbors were returning from the Dominican Republic when the feds caught the women by the seat of their pants — quite literally.

Priscilla Pena and Michelle Blassingale had just arrived at JFK aboard a JetBlue airliner from Santo Domingo when they were stopped by Customs and Border Protection officers.

A drug-sniffing dog alerted officers when it neared Pena, but the feds searched her luggage without finding any drugs, officials said.

Then the officers initiated a pat-down of the two women and discovered that each was wearing what authorities called a “diaper” filled with cocaine and rigged like a girdle around their hind quarters, officials said.

