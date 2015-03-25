Women busted at JFK for wearing homemade 'diapers' filled with cocaine

Now that’s junk in the trunk!

Two Bronx neighbors were returning from the Dominican Republic when the feds caught the women by the seat of their pants — quite literally.

Priscilla Pena and Michelle Blassingale had just arrived at JFK aboard a JetBlue airliner from Santo Domingo when they were stopped by Customs and Border Protection officers.

A drug-sniffing dog alerted officers when it neared Pena, but the feds searched her luggage without finding any drugs, officials said.

Then the officers initiated a pat-down of the two women and discovered that each was wearing what authorities called a “diaper” filled with cocaine and rigged like a girdle around their hind quarters, officials said.

