New York City
Published

Woman traveling in car over NYC bridge shot in neck

The bullet missed a 4-year-old child on Williamsburg Bridge, report says

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
A woman was shot in New York City while riding as a passenger in a car that was crossing a bridge from Brooklyn to Manhattan, a report says. 

The unusual shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday along the Williamsburg Bridge, according to Fox5 NY.

Police told the station that a bullet sailed through the door of the passenger side of the vehicle before grazing the woman in the neck and coming to a stop at a headrest.

The Williamsburg Bridge connecting Brooklyn to Manhattan in New York City has pedestrian and bike paths, as well as subway tracks.

The Williamsburg Bridge connecting Brooklyn to Manhattan in New York City has pedestrian and bike paths, as well as subway tracks. (Google Maps)

The bullet did not strike the couple’s 4-year-old daughter, who was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle, Fox5 NY reports. 

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

An investigation is ongoing and the motive for the shooting was not immediately clear. 

The New York City Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday from Fox News Digital. 