Woman sentenced for child endangerment after 2-year-old granddaughter drinks her meth tea

A woman whose 2-year-old granddaughter drank methamphetamine-laced tea has pleaded guilty to child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance.

The Riverside Press-Enterprise (http://bit.ly/1oIPE3D ) reports Cynthia Ann Watson entered the pleas Tuesday in a Riverside County court. She was sentenced to 60 days in custody, including 43 days in a work-release program.

She's also ordered to stay away from her grandchildren.

Authorities say the 51-year-old resident of Aloha, Oregon, was visiting her family in Garner Valley — a community near Idyllwild — last month when she prepared the meth-laced tea to get high but left it unattended.

Her granddaughter drank some. The toddler tested positive for methamphetamine at a hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.

