Woman reunited with stolen Pablo Picasso Vase after spotting it on auction website

A woman has been reunited with a Pablo Picasso vase stolen two years ago after it showed up at a Florida auction house.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel (http://goo.gl/Yzn6Jq ) reports that Patricia Specter — a private art dealer from New York City — was trying to sell her deceased mother's Palm Beach County condo two years ago when the blue and white Madoura Vase disappeared. Specter saw the vase listed by an auction gallery online last month.

Specter bought the vase and used the serial number to confirm it was hers. The auction house refunded her money and helped police track the vase to a maintenance worker at the complex where Specter's mother lived. The worker was arrested Monday and charged with grand theft and dealing in stolen property.