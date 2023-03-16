Woman locked in closet for 2 months flees her prison; police arrest kidnapping suspect

A man who allegedly kidnapped a woman and locked her in a closet for approximately two months with little access to food or a restroom has been arrested, police say.

Police in Dyersburg, Tennessee, responded to a domestic complaint Saturday around 1:30 p.m. on Schaffer Street.

The caller told police a 40-year-old woman ran up to a man working in the area, said she was kidnapped and that she had just escaped, FOX13 Memphis reports.

Responding officers reportedly found the woman hiding under a new construction home. She had facial cuts and possibly weighed less than 100 pounds.

The victim told investigators she was forced to stay in a locked closet for approximately two months and was only allowed out for an hour a day.

Police located the house where the woman was being held on Ayers Street.

The victim identified Brenton Bell, 30, as her captor, officials said. Bell and the victim were in a relationship that allegedly turned physically abusive. She was treated at a hospital and released.

Bell was arrested on March 15 and reportedly charged with aggravated kidnapping.