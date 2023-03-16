Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Published

Woman locked in closet for 2 months flees her prison; police arrest kidnapping suspect

Police found woman with facial cuts, possibly weighing less than 100 pounds

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Kidnapping suspect arrested after woman locked in closet for 2 months: police

FOX 13 Memphis reports. 

A man who allegedly kidnapped a woman and locked her in a closet for approximately two months with little access to food or a restroom has been arrested, police say.

Police in Dyersburg, Tennessee, responded to a domestic complaint Saturday around 1:30 p.m. on Schaffer Street. 

The caller told police a 40-year-old woman ran up to a man working in the area, said she was kidnapped and that she had just escaped, FOX13 Memphis reports.

Responding officers reportedly found the woman hiding under a new construction home. She had facial cuts and possibly weighed less than 100 pounds.

A woman was allegedly locked in a closet for two months in Tennessee.

The victim told investigators she was forced to stay in a locked closet for approximately two months and was only allowed out for an hour a day.

Police located the house where the woman was being held on Ayers Street. 

Dyersburg Police responded to a domestic complaint on Schaffer Street.on March 11, 2023.

The woman was lucky enough to escape her alleged kidnapper.

The victim identified Brenton Bell, 30, as her captor, officials said. Bell and the victim were in a relationship that allegedly turned physically abusive. She was treated at a hospital and released. 

Bell was arrested on March 15 and reportedly charged with aggravated kidnapping.