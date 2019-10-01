Woman appears to taunt lion after climbing into barrier at Bronx Zoo: video

Video footage from the Bronx Zoo last weekend shows a woman appearing to taunt a lion after she somehow climbed into its den.

The unidentified woman was seen waving at the animal from just a few feet away while the lion, looking confused, stares back.

The woman then does a little dance before appearing to turn back and the camera turns off.

Hernán Reynoso, who filmed the incident before posting it on Instagram Sunday, told New York's NBC 4 he at first thought the bizarre scene was just part of the exhibit.

“But when I see … she just was there, dancing, saying, ‘Hi,’ to the lion and everything and that was crazy,” Reynoso said.

A spokesperson told Fox News that staff had "received a report that an individual had climbed over a visitor safety barrier at the African lion exhibit at the Bronx Zoo.

"This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe. We have a zero-tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers."

It was unclear what action the zoo took against the woman or whether she is facing charges.