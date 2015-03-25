Woman leaves meth behind at Georgia Walmart checkout

A shopper at a Walmart in Columbus left behind something illegal -- a small bag of methamphetamine.

The store manager notified police about finding 1.4 grams of the drug on the floor of the store near a checkout line about 3 a.m. Saturday. The manager told police the drug may have fallen out of a woman's pocket when she checked out with merchandise. Police will use the store's surveillance cameras to try to locate her.

The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer says a police report describes the woman as white, with dark hair, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds.