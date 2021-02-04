Expand / Collapse search
Woman in pink bikini leads Southern California cops on slow-speed pursuit

The woman was charged with driving under the influence and evading police officers.

Frank Miles
Video captured an unnamed woman wearing a bright pink bikini and a flannel shirt lead cops on a slow-speed chase in Southern California on Wednesday afternoon, according to a report.

The short pursuit near LAX started around 2 p.m. when the woman, seen acting erratically, was caught outside of her car in the middle of the 105 Freeway.

When officers came to the scene, she drove off in her pickup truck, ending up in Redondo Beach after about 15 minutes.

Authorities didn’t return Fox News’ phone calls about the investigation before press time.

