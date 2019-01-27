Woman in Connecticut drove drunk on vanilla extract, police say

A 50-year-old Connecticut woman was arrested last week after driving under the influence of vanilla extract.

According to Hearst Connecticut Media, New Canaan police found Stefanie Warner-Grise sitting in a car with her eyes closed on Wednesday.

Authorities said they found several bottles of pure vanilla extract, which contains a significant amount of alcohol, inside her vehicle.

They smelled vanilla on her breath, her speech was slurred and she was unable to answer basic questions, according to the Associated Press.

The Food and Drug Administration says that pure vanilla extract must contain 35 percent alcohol, Hearst Connecticut Media reports. McCormick's pure vanilla extract contains 41 percent.

Warner-Grise was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.

The woman was later released on a promise to appear in court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.