Woman accused of leading Texas police on high-speed chase after alleged hammer attack

A woman was shot and taken into custody by Texas cops Monday morning after a wild overnight spree during which police say she attacked another woman with a hammer and then led authorities on a dangerous high-speed chase.

The incident began around 10:20 p.m. Sunday when the woman, believed to be in her 30s but not otherwise immediately identified, allegedly hit another woman with a hammer during a dispute over money, according to KTRK.

The woman reportedly fled as others in the Fort Bend County home called police.

Responding deputies spotted the woman driving a Chevrolet Camaro and attempted to make a traffic stop — but the woman instead led authorities on a high-speed chase onto Highway 99, Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Fernando Flores told KHOU.

Authorities used a spike strip in a bid to stop the vehicle, but the driver kept going — at one point even reversing and striking multiple police vehicles, according to officials.

“Deputies exited their vehicles in an attempt to conduct a felony stop,” Flores said. "Suspect then drove towards the deputy. Deputy discharged his weapon into the vehicle, and the suspect was wounded.”

The woman was hospitalized but later released. The sheriff's office said she's facing multiple charges.

Authorities said the woman who was hit with a hammer is expected to be OK.