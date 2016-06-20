Woman charged with threatening to bomb South Florida mosque

A woman is facing charges after authorities say she threatened to bomb a South Florida mosque.

An arrest report from police in Sunrise says Irina Bihary pulled a brown paper bag from her purse Sunday while walking around a prayer room at the Islamic Foundation. The report also says that while talking to witnesses, Bihary said she didn't care if they all died there.

Police responded after receiving a call about the woman. She was stopped while trying to drive out of the mosque's parking lot.

Police says officers searched her belongings and the mosque and did not find an explosive device.

Bihary was arrested and charged with 2 counts of damage to property and threat to bomb. She has been taken to a medical center for psychological evaluation.