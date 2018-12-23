Mom upset about custody decision fatally shoots daughter, 14, during ambush against ex, police say

Authorities in Washington state leveled a slew of charges Friday against a woman accused of holding her ex-husband and son hostage and binding her teen daughter’s ankles and hands before fatally shooting the girl between the eyes.

The suspect, identified as Svetlana Laurel, 52, faces life in prison without parole if convicted in the shooting death 14-year-old Natalie Gulizia, Seattle's Q13 FOX reported. Laurel faces charges of aggravated first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, first-degree kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment, the report said.

Prosecutors say they believe Laurel harbored a grudge against her ex-husband after he was granted custody of their children and she was allowed only supervised visits, the Seattle Post-Intelligencer reported.

"You've made my life miserable,” Laurel reportedly told her ex. “Now I'm gonna make yours miserable. If you move from that chair I'll blow your brains out."

"It is clear that the defendant holds a deep animus towards her ex-husband and she has proven to be capable of committing the most horrific acts against her own children," wrote John B. Castleton, the senior deputy prosecuting attorney who filed the charges in King County, according to the news outlet.

On Tuesday, Laurel went to her ex-husband’s home in Renton, while he and their daughter were a few miles away in Seattle. The 12-year-old son was inside the home.

Laurel allegedly zip-tied the son, put a sock in his mouth and threatened him with a stun gun. When the ex-husband returned home, Laurel tied him and struck him several times with a gun, authorities said.

The girl tried calling 911 and was shot between her eyes, according to prosecutors. Prior to the shooting, the call receiver heard a noise similar to zip ties being secured, followed by a bang, authorities said.

Someone then screamed about someone being dead, according to reports.

Laurel tried shooting her ex-husband but the gun jammed, police later determined.

The suspect was being held in King County jail without bail.