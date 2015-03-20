Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Odd News
Published
Last Update March 20, 2015

Woman banned from Memphis Zoo after climbing over barrier to lion enclosure

By | Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Zoo officials have banned a woman after saying she climbed over a barrier to the enclosure where lions are kept and tried to feed them cookies.

The unidentified woman's actions were reported by other zoo patrons, who saw her jump the barrier and heard her singing to the animals. After the barrier, only wire separates guests from the lions inside the enclosure.

Zoo spokeswoman Abbey Dane told Memphis station WMC-TV the woman's behavior was dangerous for her and the lions. She said the woman won't be allowed back into the facility.

___

Information from: WMC-TV, http://www.wmctv.com/