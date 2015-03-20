Woman banned from Memphis Zoo after climbing over barrier to lion enclosure

Memphis Zoo officials have banned a woman after saying she climbed over a barrier to the enclosure where lions are kept and tried to feed them cookies.

The unidentified woman's actions were reported by other zoo patrons, who saw her jump the barrier and heard her singing to the animals. After the barrier, only wire separates guests from the lions inside the enclosure.

Zoo spokeswoman Abbey Dane told Memphis station WMC-TV the woman's behavior was dangerous for her and the lions. She said the woman won't be allowed back into the facility.

