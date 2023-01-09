Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin woman who assaulted hospital staff sentenced to 2 years of probation

The Chippewa Falls, WI, woman assaulted 3 employees of an Eau Claire hospital

Associated Press
A judge has sentenced a Chippewa Falls woman who assaulted three hospital workers to two years on probation.

The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reported that Eau Claire County Circuit Judge Jon Thesen sentenced the 33-year-old woman on Friday after she pleaded no contest to a felony count of bodily harm to a health care provider. The woman also must under a mental health assessment.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire during the early morning hours of July 16 after the woman punched a staff member who was trying to take her blood pressure and punched a nurse who was trying to help her use the bathroom. The woman kicked another nurse after police arrived.

