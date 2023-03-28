Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin woman arrested after her suspected child was found dead in an abandoned field

WI baby was found dead in a plastic bag inside a cardboard box

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A woman believed to be the mother of a dead newborn child found abandoned in a southern Wisconsin field earlier this month has been arrested, police said Monday.

The 39-year-old Whitewater woman was arrested Friday, the Whitewater Police Department said in a news release posted on its Facebook page. The woman, whose name wasn't released, was being held in the Jefferson County Jail.

Charges of concealing death of a child and resisting or obstructing an officer were being forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, police said.

WISCONSIN SENIOR GETS 10 YEARS FOR 1986 KILLING, COUNTY'S OLDEST UNSOLVED CASE

The suspected mother of a baby that was found dead in a field has been arrested.

The suspected mother of a baby that was found dead in a field has been arrested.

The newborn boy was found March 4 in a plastic bag inside a cardboard box, wrapped in a light-colored shirt and wearing no additional clothing, Whitewater Police Chief Daniel Meyer has said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators believe the child was placed in the field less than 48 hours before he was found, Meyer said.